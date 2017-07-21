WOW! Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 finally gets a director

For all the fans of Dabangg series, here’s some good news. The third part of this franchise is going to start soon. And it’s Sabbir Khan, whose action-dance flick Munna Michael released today, who will be the director.

Reportedly, Sabbir revealed that he is indeed working on a plan for Dabangg 3 but also added that he had like to confirm only after the paperwork is finalized. He admitted that he’s one of the directors who have been selected to work on the final script of the film. He added that the prep however will last for one-and-a-half-years.

Before starting work on this film, Sabbir however will take off on a well-deserved vacation to Europe to rejuvenate post working rigorously on the post production of Munna Michael. The director plans to visit London, Paris, Vienna, among other cities. Sabbir said that he intends to read during his vacation. He also added that travelling makes him a better writer and he hopes to return with an entertaining plot for Dabangg 3.

Interestingly, Sabbir and lead actor of Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan, go back a long way. Sabbir had assisted in David Dhawan’s Mujhe Shaadi Karogi in 2004 and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005, both of which starred Salman. Sabbir’s father Noor Dewasi was a lyrics writer, who wrote the evergreen song ‘Aao Huzoor Tumko’ in 1968 film Kismat. Sabbir revealed that when he was a teen, Noor Dewasi was facing financial problems and it was Salman’s father Salim Khan who bailed them out. Noor wasn’t in favour of Sabbir joining films and even slapped him when he suggested his wish. But Salman motivated him to follow his dream. At that time, some 18 to 20 assistants were dying to assist David Dhawan. But thanks to Salman, Sabbir got a break as an assistant director. Salman would also catch up with Sabbir in Bandra while he would skate during the shoot of Patthar Ke Phool and offer Sabbir chocolates. Sabbir said that he even has meals with the Khan family and that there’s no way he’s going to miss an opportunity to direct Salman.

Dabangg’s first part released in 2010 and was a huge blockbuster. While it was directed by Abhinav Kashyap, the sequel was directed by Arbaaz Khan, the producer of Dabangg franchise. Salman had revealed last month that he doesn’t want Arbaaz to direct Dabangg 3 as he gets hyper after donning director’s hat. Sonakshi Sinha played the leading lady in both films of the Dabangg franchise and it remains to see if she’ll pair up with Salman for the third time.