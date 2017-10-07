WOW! Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg The Tour to now perform in Delhi on Dec 10

Salman Khan has been giving his fans some great time thanks to Da-Bangg The Tour. It features him along with prominent Bollywood stars and they have toured cities around the world like Hong Kong, Auckland, Melbourne, London and Birmingham. The response at all these places was phenomenal and demand poured in from other cities as well.

Sohail Khan, whose company is managing Da-Bangg The Tour had revealed that soon even the aam junta in India would get a chance to see Salman Khan and his entourage performing. And looks like the actor-filmmaker has stayed true to his words. The next leg of Da-Bangg The Tour will take place in Delhi on December 10 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This is a significant venue which has hosted some important events like 1982 Asian Games, 2010 Commonwealth Games etc. Incidentally, some scenes of Salman Khan’s 2016 blockbuster Sultan were also shot here.

During the UK leg of Da-Bangg The Tour, Jacqueline Fernandez had joined Salman Khan. But this time she is not a part of the entourage and instead, Kriti Sanon will be joining the team. Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah who were performed in the previous editions of Da-Bangg The Tour would also be a part of the Delhi leg. Prabhu Deva, Meet Brothers and Maniesh Paul are the other members of the tour this time.

Sohail Khan had also revealed that Salman Khan and team would later also be performing at Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. In overseas, South Africa might be their next destination.