WOW! Salman Khan reveals inside details about Dabangg 3

The Tubelight actor Salman Khan is certainly a busy man with a packed schedule of back to back films. Though his recent release has been facing a tough time at the box office, an unfazed Salman Khan has forged ahead with his other ventures. In fact, the actor has been working on the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film Tiger Zinda Hai that features him alongside Katrina Kaif, post which he will commence work on Remo Dsouza’s untitled dance flick followed by Atul Agnihotri’s recently announced venture Bharat and then Dabangg 3.

But we aren’t talking about Salman Khan’s choc-a-block shooting schedule; instead we are talking about the actor’s much talked about project Dabangg 3. In a recent interview to a leading daily, Salman spilled the beans about the film where he revealed details of the story and the shoot schedule of the same. Talking about the project, Salman added that the script for Dabangg 3 was already ready and he would commence work on the film after wrapping up Tiger Zinda Hai and Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance flick. Further talking about the shoot schedule, Salman added that the shooting for Dabangg 3 will be done while he is simultaneously working on his Atul Agnihotri’s film Bharat, since the latter requires gaps in shooting.

Later talking about the premise of Dabangg 3, which was said to be a prequel to the earlier two films that would tell the story of Chulbul Pandey before he became the Robinhood of his area, Salman Khan added a few more details. Commenting on the same, the actor added that while the film does have a portion that will talk about how Chulbul Pandey came to be what he is, the film will start in the present and travel to the past via flashback, to end back in the present. Further the actor added that Dabangg 3 will see the flashbacks show how Chulbul Pandey actually became Chulbul Pandey while the remaining part will be about what he’s upto now.

Later when talking about the direction of Dabangg 3, Salman revealed that unlike the previous two films, the third instalment would not be directed by Arbaaz Khan. Commenting on the same the actor added that since Arbaaz gets pretty hyper while directing he will only be producing Dabangg 3 while the dancing sensation Prabhu Dheva will be directing the same.