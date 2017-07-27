WOW! Salman Khan plays himself in Aanand L. Rai’s film, confirms Shah Rukh Khan

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was seen in a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Eid release Tubelight. Both these superstars have become quite close after their very famous hug in 2013 at Baba Siddiqui’s iftaar party. They have promoted their respective films on social networking websites and SRK even appeared on ‘Bigg Boss 9’, hosted by Salman.

After Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Tubelight, it seems like now Salman is returning the favour. Salman Khan recently shot for a song in Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled next, directed by Aanand L Rai. Interestingly, SRK plays a dwarf in this highly awaited film.

At the launch of the song ‘Hawayein’ from his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Salman Khan’s appearance, he said, “Salman Khan has a longer portion in Aanand L Rai’s film as compared to my special appearance in Tubelight. And he plays himself in the film. It was a special experience for all us. He came willingly and we all were happy. That’s all I can say as of now as the film’s release is more than a year away.”

Anushka Sharma, who stars opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal, will also be seen in this untitled dwarf film. Katrina Kaif is also a part of this project and interestingly, all three – Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma – had appeared together in Yash Chopra’s last film, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, in 2012. This Aanand L. Rai film is all set to release on Christmas 2018.