WOW! Salman Khan kicks off prep for Remo Dsouza’s film during Tiger Zinda Hai’s Morocco shoot

Salman Khan is not only shooting for his Christmas extravaganza Tiger Zinda Hai in Morocco, he’s also utilizing his free time to prep for his upcoming film, directed by Remo Dsouza. This film revolves around a dance competition and requires the superstar to work extra hard.

Initially, Salman Khan was training with choreographer Sanam Johar and wanted to continue with the latter along with Tiger Zinda Hai’s shoot. But since Sanam was busy with other commitments, Remo decided to appoint his Dance India Dance protege Saajan Singh as Salman’s dance instructor in Morocco. Saajan, as per reports, left India to join Salman on July 16. Salman Khan has been training in hip hop and other such dance forms during the shooting break.

Remo Dsouza’s untitled film revolves around father of a nine year old, to be essayed by Salman Khan. He plays a widower and to fulfil her daughter’s wish, he takes part in a dance competition. Jacqueline Fernandez, who was worked with Remo in last year’s superhero film A Flying Jatt and with Salman in the 2014 blockbuster Kick, will be playing the role of Salman’s dance teacher. The reports also state that Remo is all set to train for his film with both the lead actors as soon as Salman returns from Morocco schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai. At that time, they will also decide the final shooting dates. The release date of the film is not yet decided and it remains to be seen if it will release in 2018 during Salman’s favourite time of the year, Ramzan Eid.

Remo Dsouza is also slated to start work on ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 3 but as of now, he’s completely focused on his film with Salman.

Salman Khan recently had a release called Tubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan, with whom he successfully collaborated on Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, this film however failed to be a hit at the box office. After Tiger Zinda Hai and Remo Dsouza’s film, the 51-year-old is expected to start work on Dabangg 3, produced by his brother Arbaaz Khan.