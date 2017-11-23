WOW! Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora to attend Sunny Leone’s party for DJ Kygo

Just last week, the country was enthralled by the visit of English singer Ed Sheeran. Besides having a sold-out successful concert, Ed Sheeran was serenaded by Bollywood fraternity. Farah Khan took up the initiative and she threw a rocking bash for Ed Sheeran at her residence. Some of the prominent celebrities turned up at the bash and its pictures became a talking point on social media.

Now another prominent musician, DJ Kygo, is all set to land in India. And this time, it’s Sunny Leone who will be getting a chance to throw a big, fat party on the occasion of his visit. The Norwegian DJ is going to perform at the Ola Sunburn Arena Tour in Hyderabad on November 24 and in Mumbai on November 26. So when DJ Kygo will be in Mumbai, that’s when the much awaited party will take place.

The guest list seems impressive. As per reports, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora and Katrina Kaif have given their nod for this party. Also, Arbaaz Khan, who has worked with Sunny Leone in the upcoming film Tera Intezaar, will be joining in the party. Tera Intezaar was to release this Friday, November 24, but to problems in getting the Censor certificate, it has been postponed to December 1. Arbaaz Khan was heard saying that he loves DJ Kygo’s style of music and would love to see him perform. Sunny Leone also confirmed that she’s in touch with DJ Kygo and will be hosting a party for him. She said that she has informed the DJ about his fan following in India and that he’s going to have a kickass time over there. She also said that she can’t wait to meet him.

Looks like Instagram will be flooded with inside pictures from the party of DJ Kygo on Sunday night. Watch this space.