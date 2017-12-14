WOW! Rohit Shetty to host Zee Cine Awards

Rohit Shetty likes to don many hats at one go. He’s primarily a director, known for making blockbuster films. At the same time, he also designs the action scenes in the film, which always turn out to be the highlight. A few years ago, he turned producer. In between, he’s also been hosting the adventurous reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and is now going to judge ‘India’s Next Superstars’ with Karan Johar.

And now, he’ll be adding a new feather in his cap. He’s all set to host the upcoming edition of Zee Cine Awards. He’ll be the main host and it is expected to be quite entertaining. After all, Rohit is known for his one-liners and comic timing. Moreover, he taking a dig at other actors would also be alright as he is friends with almost all the leading stars. Not to forget, he understands the pulse of the audience, going by his envious track record as a director. Therefore, one can expect some great jokes mouthed by him that’s sure to resonate with the audiences. What’s more, he’ll be joined the very popular stand-up comic Sunil Grover. Both are hence expected to bring the house down.

On the film direction front, Rohit Shetty just delivered the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2017, Golmaal Again. He’s now all set to begin work on the official Hindi remake of Temper, titled Simmba. It stars Ranveer Singh and will release on December 28, 2018. This action comedy will be co-produced by him along with Karan Johar and Reliance Entertainment.