WOW! RJ Malishka makes her Bollywood debut and it is with the Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu

Going the unconventional way, Vidya Balan decided to experiment with the role of an RJ in the forthcoming comedy venture Tumhari Sulu. With many names being added to the star cast, yet another is that of RJ Malishka.

While her claim to fame has been her popular shows as an RJ, Malishka has also done hosting for several celebrity shows and events. Besides that, it is first time at acting and she is extremely excited about her Bollywood debut. Just like her off screen role, Malishka will be seen in the role of radio jockey in this film too.

Not many know that Vidya and Malishka have a journey that dates beyond the former’s movie days and the latter’s radio fame. In fact, Vidya was even trained by Malishka to play a radio jockey in Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munnabhai.

Talking about it, Malishka said, “‘I first met Vidya at St. Xavier’s College when I was a noob and she was already heading exalted Performance Committees for Malhar. I have fond memories with her and she is among the sweetest and most positive people I’ve met. I bumped into her repeatedly when she was at ad shoots and while I was still deciding which part of the media I wanted to join.”

“Unbelievable how life comes a full circle. Vidya and I are back in each other’s lives. I was delighted to receive a call from Atul (Kasbekar) and Tanuj (Garg) to be a part of this beautiful fun film. I hope for a lifetime of brushes with cinema because I am a performer. I’ve always wanted to act and God knows that I lose no opportunity to be one in front of the people that know me or on stage. But to be able to do a film with an actor of such substance is a privilege. I cannot wait to rock and roll!!” she added.

Produced under the banners, T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment’s Tumhari Sulu has Vidya Balan playing the role of a late night radio jockey with theatre actor Manav Kaul playing her husband and Neha Dhupia essaying the role of a radio boss. The quirky slice-of-life film is directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini, Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on December 1.