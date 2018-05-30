Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 30.05.2018 | 11:04 PM IST

WOW! Rakul Preet gives her co-stars a yummy surprise and here’s what it was!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, we saw Rakul Preet Singh taking up the fitness challenge and even extending the same to her co-stars. And now, the actress has decided to give not a challenge but a surprise. And it is said to be a rather yummy surprise!

WOW! Rakul Preet gives her co-stars a yummy surprise and here’s what it was!

Although fitness is something that Rakul Preet Singh follows regularly, it is also a known fact that the actress is a self-confessed foodie. In fact, she also enjoys sharing delicious khana with her friends and colleagues. It was no different on the sets of her upcoming rom-com, for which she is currently shooting alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Mumbai.

Although she was shooting in Maharashtra, Rakul had to fly down to Hyderabad for a day to fulfill a professional commitment. Whilst in the city, she didn’t let go of the opportunity to taste its famous biryani. The actress, who has always been a fan of the lip-smacking dish, decided to carry some for her colleagues back in the bay as well.

What added to the ‘jashn’ [celebration] was also when Tabu decided to get the same dish. Tabu, who also hails from Hyderabad, too got some home-cooked biryani for everyone. A source close to the production house added, “Soon, it turned out to be one big feast on the set, as the entire crew, dug into the scrumptious spread.”

The film in question that Rakul Preet is shooting for is directed by Akiv Ali and is produced by Luv Ranjan. While not much is known about the film, we hear that it is seta against the backdrop of a very urban lifestyle.

