WOW! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Kriarj Entertainment join hands for a film starring Anil Kapoor

Amidst the many projects that they are launching, Virindrra Arora, Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s Kriarj Entertainment once again is all set for another production. They will be collaborating with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP for their next.

While we are yet to receive details of the untitled venture, reportedly, Anil Kapoor will be playing the lead in the same. Although Virindrra from Kriarj expressed his excitement about the latest venture and how they are eagerly looking forward for the same, he did not divulge any information about their forthcoming venture.

Filmmaker Rakeysh too affirmed about the collaboration and also expressed his desire to work with in future. However, he too did not reveal anything about the film or the rest of the cast.