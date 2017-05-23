Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.05.2017 | 10:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

WOW! Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Kriarj Entertainment join hands for a film starring Anil Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Kriarj Entertainment join hands for a film starring Anil Kapoor news

Amidst the many projects that they are launching, Virindrra Arora, Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor’s Kriarj Entertainment once again is all set for another production. They will be collaborating with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ROMP for their next.

While we are yet to receive details of the untitled venture, reportedly, Anil Kapoor will be playing the lead in the same. Although Virindrra from Kriarj expressed his excitement about the latest venture and how they are eagerly looking forward for the same, he did not divulge any information about their forthcoming venture.

Filmmaker Rakeysh too affirmed about the collaboration and also expressed his desire to work with in future. However, he too did not reveal anything about the film or the rest of the cast.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

EXCLUSIVE Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's Behen Hogi Teri release pushed by a week

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Shruti…

Makers of Neerja refute Bhanot family claims; state profit share was offered but family declined to accept news

Makers of Neerja refute Bhanot family claims;…

Priyanka Chopra to miss her own special screening of Baywatch in Mumbai

WHAT? Priyanka Chopra to miss her own special…

Madhur Bhandarkar ropes in Annu Kapoor to feature in short film to be screened at BRICS Film Festival

Madhur Bhandarkar ropes in Annu Kapoor to feature…

WOW! JP Dutta’s film Border turns 20 and the cast is all set for a bash to celebrate the same

WOW! JP Dutta’s film Border turns 20 and the cast…

SRK

REVEALED: What Shah Rukh Khan does in his…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification