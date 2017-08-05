WOW! Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra to launch Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi’s trailer

It is a known fact that Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt’s bond go back a long way. In fact, the filmmaker is currently working on the biopic of the latter and now we hear that he will be rooting for Dutt’s comeback too. In fact, Hirani will be a part of the trailer launch of Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi.

The poster of Sanjay Dutt’s forthcoming film Bhoomi was recently released and now the makers are gearing up for its trailer launch. Talking about the same, producer of the film Sandeep Singh asserted Rajkumar Hirani’s presence during the launch, since he revamped Sanjay Dutt’s image in the Munnabhai series. In fact, yet another person who will be a part of the launch is Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He too has been Sanjay Dutt’s friend for long and Singh went on to add that the two of them have made adjustments in their schedule in order to accommodate the dates of the trailer launch for their film. He maintained that Rajkumar and Vidhu were to fly to the US for the recce of their next, the Sanjay Dutt biopic but decided to postpone their schedule due to the launch.

On the other hand, talking about the recent project where Vidhu Vinod Chopra was associated with Sanjay Dutt, Sandeep Singh spoke about the film Marco Bhau which was said to be a comeback venture of the actor and was to be directed by Vidhu’s sister Shelly Chopra. However, the deal didn’t go through. He also maintained that Vidhu Vinod Chopra has been involved in the process of his film since inception.

In fact, describing the bond that Chopra shares with Sanjay Dutt, Sandeep revealed that the former had called him before kick starting Bhoomi asking him to take care of Sanjay Dutt and also to ensure that Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback with a bang with this film.

Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter and it is slated to release on September 22.