Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

WOW! This is what Rajinikanth fans will get as a birthday gift on the megastar’s birthday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! This is what Rajinikanth fans will get as a birthday gift on the megastar’s birthday

Rajinikanth is definitely beyond a star down South and the megastar’s birthday is often celebrated with loads of festivity. With the release of his next sci-fi 2.0 being pushed to next year, even though the fans may not be able to enjoy this film on his birthday, they still get to rejoice this special day with the special gift that the makers have planned.

The makers of 2.0 (which is a sequel to Robot aka Enthiran) have planned to release the full-fledged trailer of the film on December 12 marking the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday. Readers may recall that the film was to release during Diwali, however, owing to the heavy VFX that the film demands, the release of the same has been postponed and now it will hit the silver screen next year.

Yet another great news is that Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist in the film along with the rest of the team have decided to also make Diwali special for everyone since fans are disappointed about the delay. In order to make it up to them, they have planned to release a teaser as well as first look poster of 2.0 during Diwali.

2.0 which also stars Amy Jackson as the leading lady is slated to release in January 2018 but the makers are yet to lock the date for the same.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP: Will Akshay Kumar play Narendra Modi?

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet – Ek Prem Katha tale…

Here’s why Akshay Kumar always hikes one…

NEWS BREAK: Salman Khan’s Tubelight…

WOW! Amy Jackson will take training in…

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification