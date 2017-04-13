WOW: Priyanka Chopra to be on Tribecca Film Festival jury

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Priyanka Chopra to be on Tribecca Film Festival jury news

Priyanka Chopra is an unstoppable force of nature. The actress has had a successful debut in the West with ‘Quantico’, walked several red carpets, featured on prestigious magazine covers and is also gearing up for her Hollywood movie debut in Baywatch. Now, Priyanka Chopra is adding another feather to her hat.

Priyanka Chopra has been appointed as the jury member of the upcoming 16th edition of Tribeca Film Festival. On Wednesday, April 12, the announcement was made that Priyanka Chopra will be on the jury along with filmmaker Amy Berg, actors Zachary Quinto and Willem Dafoe and TV producer Sheila Nevins.

Priyanka Chopra’s work will be to look after the 2017 Documentary and Student Visionary Competitions alongside Olivia Thirlby, Ryan Eggold, Brendan Fraser and Ileen Gallagher. The winners of each category will be announced at the Tribeca Film Festival Awards ceremony on April 27 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center.

Tribecca Film Festival 2017 will begin on April 19th and conclude on April 30th. It will be hosted by Michael Rapaport.

Besides this, Priyanka Chopra is currently starring on the second season of her crime drama ‘Quantico’. She will soon kick start the promotions of her Hollywood debut Baywatch in which she plays the role of the antagonist Victoria Leeds. It also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Angry locals stall the shooting of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic

SHOCKING: Angry locals stall the shooting of…

OMG! Sunny Deol’s Bhaiyyaji Superhit to clash with Salman Khan’s Tubelight

OMG! Sunny Deol’s Bhaiyyaji Superhit to clash…

Karan Singh Grover won’t be allowed to travel with Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover won’t be allowed to travel…

Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff react to Ram Gopal Varma’s Tiger taunts

Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff…

Begum Jaan (3)

Begum Jaan maker not afraid of Fast and Furious 8

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes to Vidyut Jammwal after the actor makes recording public

Ram Gopal Varma apologizes to Vidyut Jammwal…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification