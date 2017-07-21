WOW! Priyanka Chopra to be honoured at Toronto International Film Festival 2017

Desi Girl and global star Priyanka Chopra has become the one to watch out for in Hollywood. Ever since the actress made her debut as the lead actress in the crime drama ‘Quantico’, Priyanka Chopra is slowly taking over the world by storm.

After making her dream movie debut with Baywatch starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra is not stopping anytime soon. She has already begun shooting for her next two Hollywood films and will soon begin the third season of Quantico.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is adding another feather to her success cap. It has been learned that Priyanka will be honoured at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival’s annual soiree. She will be kicking off the new season of the festival on September 6. Before kicking off the 42nd edition of the festival, she will have a conversation with festival artistic director Cameron Bailey where she will talk about her career in Bollywood and making her way to Hollywood.

Not only for her work in the movie industry, TIFF will also be honouring Priyanka Chopra for her philanthropic work as she devotes time to UNICEF as their global goodwill ambassador.

The Toronto International Film Festival is set to run from September 7 to 17.