WOW! Priyanka Chopra enacts a scene from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

One of the greatest films to have come out from Bollywood is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Released in 1995, this romantic flick starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and was Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut. It gave a lot of people relationship goals. Women especially fell with the film thanks to the character of Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who goes all out to win the heart of Simran, essayed by Kajol, and also of her parents.

For actress Priyanka Chopra too, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge holds a special place in her heart. She revealed this when she appeared on the sets of the TV show ‘India’s Next Superstars’, hosted by blockbuster directors Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Everyone then expected that the romantic scenes or songs must be her favourite moments from the film. But however, she highlighted the lesser talked about sequence of Shah Rukh and Karan Johar (who was an assistant on the film and played a small role) going to Amrish Puri’s shop and SRK punching KJo. Priyanka Chopra insisted that Karan Kohar and Rohit Shetty recreate the scene with her. Both the judges obliged. Rohit Shetty portrayed the character of Puri, Karan Johar played himself while Priyanka Chopra stepped into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoes. Just like in the original scene, Karan got punched in the end but this time it was Priyanka Chopra who did the needful. After the recreation of the scene, Priyanka revealed that she always wanted to smack Karan Johar ever since she saw Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and her wish finally got fulfilled on the sets of ‘India’s Next Superstars’.

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra had a release this year, the Hollywood film Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She is currently working on two more Hollywood projects – A Kid Like Jake, co-starring Claire Danes and Ann Dowd and directed by Silas Howard, and Todd Strauss-Schulson’s romcom Isn’t It Romantic?, featuring Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth. She’s also working on third season of international television show Quantico.