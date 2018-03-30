WOW! President Of India to watch Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki and here are the details

Last week, Rani Mukerji made a comeback post her motherhood with the unconventional film Hichki. And after impressing the audiences and critics, now the film is all set to receive a special honour. Ram Nath Kovind, the honourable President of India, will catch a special screening of Hichki at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

One of the reasons for the same is the fact that the film touches upon certain socially relevant and sensitive subjects. An informer close to the development said, “Hichki has a strong social message which is appealing to audiences across all age-groups. The relevancy of the film has become a huge draw for audiences who want to see actors back quality content films through their craft. The huge acclaim of Hichki has found its taker in none other than the President of India who will be watching the film on Saturday,”

When contacted producer Maneesh Sharma on the same, he said, “It is an incredible feeling to receive such love from audiences for Hichki. It is a matter of great pride for any film-maker to have his/her film screened for the President of India. I’m extremely humbled that Hichki is spreading such important social messages across the country.”

Rani Mukerji plays the character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette’s syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Yash Raj Films’ Hichki focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

Hichki is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder. Progressive, brave and positive, the movie is about the power of will and determination. The film also salutes the unsung efforts dedicated teachers make and their life changing impact on their students.

