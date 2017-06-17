Bollywood Hungama
WOW! Preity Zinta to launch her makeup line soon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Preity Zinta to launch her makeup line soon

After venturing into cricket and owning an IPL team, Preity Zinta is all set for another interesting project. The actress has revealed she is coming up with her own make-up line.

During a Twitter chat on Friday, June 16, a fan asked her which book adaptation would she like to see herself in or like to see on screen generally. To this, Preity replied, “Right now I have my movie Bhaiyyaji Superhitt coming soon, a Women’s Safety Project and a make-up line coming out so my hands are full.”

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in a guest appearance in the Saif Ali Khan-starrer Happy Ending. She recently wrapped up Neeraj Pathak’s Bhaiyyaji Superhitt which also stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Ameesha Patel.

