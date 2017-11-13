WOW! Padmavati team to attend Asiavision Movie Awards at Sharjah on November 24; Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be honoured

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited magnum opus and period drama Padmavati has been making waves, more so after its posters and theatrical trailer was out. The film looks rich in emotions, entertainment and action and as expected, the three leading actors of the film – Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor – look brilliant. It’s no surprise that the trade feels that this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film can have one of the biggest or the biggest opening of the year for a Hindi film.

The promotional strategy of Padmavati too is keenly awaited. And while nothing is known in detail, we have learnt of something that would surely make the fans in the Middle East very happy. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali are all set to attend Asiavision Movie Awards (AMAs) 2017 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 24. At this event, Deepika Padukone will be honoured with the global icon of the year award while Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be honoured for his contribution to the Indian Cinema.

And that’s not all. Nissar Sayed, the managing director of Asiavision, said that during the event, Padmavati team will unveil the teaser of their new song. A day before this event, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are expected to meet the local press at Dubai.

Apart from Padmavati team, Prakash Raj, Dulquer Salmaan, Manju Warrier, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rana Daggubati and Vijay Sethupathi will be making their presence felt. Dulquer will be given the best actor award for his work in films down South – Jomonte Suvisheshangal, CIA: Comrade in America and Solo. He’s all set to make his Hindi film debut with Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan. Manju will get best actress award for her performance in Udhaharanam Sujatha.

40,000 people are expected to attend the AMAs. The price of the ticket will range from 30 AED (Rs. 530 approx) to 2000 AED (Rs. 35650 approx) and will go on sale soon.