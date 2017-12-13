WOW! Newly-weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are returning from Tuscany to Mumbai tonight!

There is some good news for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma fans who have been waiting for the beautiful couple to return from Tuscany. They will be coming back tonight! Yes, you read it right. Virushka (as they are fondly called by their fans) will return tonight from Tuscany, accompanied by their families and friends.

Says a source, “Like the hush-hush wedding, their return is also being kept under wraps as the couple don’t want any paparazzi at the international airport. It’s a late night flight and Virat and Anushka will be accompanied by his manager Bunty Sajdeh, and both their families. They will first head to Anushka’s parents home in Badrinath Towers in Andheri, and later to Viratand Anushka’s Worli apartment. There will be some family rituals too which will take place in Mumbai before their first reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 and the second reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. Anushka Sharma’s apartment in Badrinath Towers has been lit up for the last week. The couple didn’t have time to have a honeymoon in Tuscany because of their hectic schedule.”

But it won’t be only fun for the young, 29-year-old bride as she returns to Mumbai tonight – it’s work too. The source informs, “Anushka Sharma will return and get busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on February 9. After a couple of days, the newly-wed couple will travel to Delhi to host their wedding reception. They will spend a few days in Delhi with Virat Kohli’s family and friends and then come back to Mumbai for the second reception. After that they fly off to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married at a private ceremony at the 14th century, nine-bedroom manor house Borgo Finocchieto, at Tuscany in Italy on December 11. The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Post the wedding, Anushka and Virat had said in a joint statement, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”