WOW! Neena Gupta roped in to play Rishi Kapoor’s wife in Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk

The talented actress Neena Gupta, who has films like Gandhi and Khalnayak to her credit, has been roped in for Anubhav Sinha’s next film Mulk which is being produced by Benaras Media Works.

It has been learned that Neena Gupta will essay the role of Rishi Kapoor’s wife in the film and has begun her training for the role already. This is the first time Neena Gupta and Rishi Kapoor will be teaming up together for an on-screen camaraderie.

Neena Gupta took to social media a few months ago to request for work and had shared a picture on Instagram with the caption – “I live in Mumbai and working, am a good actor looking for good parts to play”. As a self-sufficient National Award winning actress, writer, and director, her words become an inspiration for many, including Priyanka Chopra.

Neena Gupta states, “I met Anubhav at a time when I was desperately seeking quality work. It was a really thoughtful gesture on his part to reach out to me at a time when I was undergoing this inner turmoil. Mulk is a phenomenal film and I’m quite excited to be a part of this experimental film.”

Director and producer Anubhav Sinha says, “I have always been a fan of Neena Gupta’s work and she fits the requirement of the role perfectly. After I saw her Instagram post, I didn’t hesitate at all to pick the phone on her because there are some people in the industry who are timeless and she is one of them. I couldn’t, for the longest time, find anyone who could match the description of the role maybe she was destined to be a part of it. When I was dabbling in television in my earlier days, I distinctly remember how she delivered some path-breaking performances in Saans and Buniyaad, a time when Indian television was actually progressive and intelligently entertaining. She is a forerunner of her times and her involvement will enhance the multi-dimensional script even further.”

A social thriller based on true life events, Mulk that will go on floors in October and features Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Prateik Babbar and Rajat Kapur. The film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and is scheduled to release early next year. Screenplay writer-producer Mushtaq Shiekh will be the associate producer of Mulk. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a joint family who hails from a small town in India, who are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.