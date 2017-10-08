Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.10.2017 | 9:36 PM IST

WOW! Makers of 2.0 to spend Rs. 12 crore on the music launch?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Zee Studios buys the satellite rights Akshay Kumar –Rajnikanth’s 2.0 for a staggering Rs. 110 crores

It looks like the makers of 2.0 are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their film gets talked about in big way like no other film. The budget of the film is reportedly skyhigh and yet they are ready to spend a bomb on the promotional activities.

It has come to light that the music launch of this sci-fi film will be a spectacle of the year. The makers have decided to spend a whopping Rs. 12 crore on this event that will take place on Friday, October 27. It will be held in Dubai and the team of 2.0 have already booked three chartered planes for transportation to the grand event. Not much has been known till now about the line-up during the music release. But the huge figure of Rs. 12 crore gives an indication that it would surely be an event to remember.

Also, the first look launch of 2.0 that took place last year in November was a highly expensive and exciting event, so much so that even superstar Salman Khan had gate-crashed the event! It remains to be seen if Salman repeats his gesture for the audio release as well!

2.0 is a tri-lingual and a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Robot, that starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. 2.0 stars Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson and also features Akshay Kumar, as the antagonist. It is all set to release on Republic Day next year.

