WOW! Madhu Chopra’s reply about her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s wedding will floor you!

After having started off as an Indian beauty queen, the feisty Priyanka Chopra went onto conquer the whole ‘world’ with her charm, beauty and brains. What followed after that was a natural progression from being a beauty pageant winner to an actress. Little did anyone know that, Priyanka Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, will one day become a global name with even Hollywood films in her repertoire.

It was only natural for a leading entertainment portal while interviewing Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra about the question which everyone is wanting to know- the super achiever Priyanka Chopra’s marriage. So, when the entertainment portal asked the question to Madhu Chopra about Priyanka Chopra’s marriage, pop came the reply from mummy dearest, wherein she stated, if she (Priyanka Chopra) found real love, she would want her to settle down. Else, she did not think that she had to (settle down). Madhu Chopra, very proudly added that, Priyanka Chopra had worked extremely hard to get where she was today. She also added that, she did not want Priyanka Chopra to say yes to marriage because of her. This, Madhu Chopra said, was her advice to all the career driven girls

