Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.07.2017 | 10:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

WOW! Madhu Chopra’s reply about her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s wedding will floor you!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Madhu Chopra’s reply about her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s wedding will floor you!

After having started off as an Indian beauty queen, the feisty Priyanka Chopra went onto conquer the whole ‘world’ with her charm, beauty and brains. What followed after that was a natural progression from being a beauty pageant winner to an actress. Little did anyone know that, Priyanka Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, will one day become a global name with even Hollywood films in her repertoire.

It was only natural for a leading entertainment portal while interviewing Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra about the question which everyone is wanting to know- the super achiever Priyanka Chopra’s marriage. So, when the entertainment portal asked the question to Madhu Chopra about Priyanka Chopra’s marriage, pop came the reply from mummy dearest, wherein she stated, if she (Priyanka Chopra) found real love, she would want her to settle down. Else, she did not think that she had to (settle down). Madhu Chopra, very proudly added that, Priyanka Chopra had worked extremely hard to get where she was today. She also added that, she did not want Priyanka Chopra to say yes to marriage because of her. This, Madhu Chopra said, was her advice to all the career driven girls

Doesn’t that make Madhu Chopra the coolest mommy in Bollywood? Please post in your comments below and let us know.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Sonam Kapoor turns showstopper for Ralph &…

FANTASTIC! Priyanka Chopra is all geared up…

The Academy of Motion Pictures invites…

Did Irrfan Khan opt out of Priyanka Chopra…

WOW! Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra in…

Box Office: Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification