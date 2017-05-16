WOW! Look who is making a special appearance in the Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium!

In a country that is obsessed with the language of English, all the eyes are set on this week’s release Hindi Medium, the very film that stars the stellar actor Irrfan Khan along with the Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film is touted to be one of the most promising films of the year.

While the film got a ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board recently, Bollywood Hungama brings to you an exclusive news from the film. And the news is that, besides Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, Hindi Medium also stars the gorgeous Neha Dhupia and the suave Sanjay Suri. Even though this duo play the onscreen couple in a special appearance, word is that, both of them have delivered an outstanding performance.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and presented by T-Series and Maddock Films, the Saket Chaudhary’s directed Hindi Medium is all set to release on May 19 this year.

