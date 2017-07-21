WOW! Lara Dutta joins Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in Vashu Bhagnani’s next

After having beat many topmost contenders from all over the ‘universe’, the gorgeous Lara Dutta, went on to win the much coveted ‘Miss Universe’ crown. As a natural progression, the Lara Dutta soon became a part of Bollywood. While she rarely is seen in films of late, especially after motherhood, now we hear that she will be an integral part of a forthcoming film.

While she has become selective about the kind of films that she wanted to be seen in, Lara Dutta, who was last seen in the role of an art curator in Fitoor as well as a lawyer in Azhar in 2016, will now be seen Vashu Bhagnani’s untitled film (IIFA movie) which stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Doshanj.

Speaking about the film, Lara Dutta said, “We have been shooting in New York and it’s been a mad house with amazing energy on the sets. I’m very excited to be a part of this film. Also, for the first time we are exploring a new genre of stage reality film.”

As for the film, Wizcraft will be venturing into production with this one of a kind film that is based on the backstage happenings as well as the other factors involved in the making of IIFA. While it is tentatively titled Crazy Hum, we hear that the makers are on a lookout for an actor who would be playing the third integral role in the said film, after Kartik Aaryan as well as Aditya Roy Kapur allegedly walked out.