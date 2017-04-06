WOW! Kunal Kapoor invited by Bill Gates Foundation for a summit

Kunal Kapoor, who has recently been in the news for his body transformation, continues his philanthropic work that he has been passionate about. The actor is the co-founder of one of Asia’s largest crowdfunding platforms, Ketto. The tech platform has raised money for everything from disaster relief to fighting diseases and even helping athletes raise money to compete in International events. Last year, the tech start up won the Wharton India start up competition and now the platform has been recognized by none other than the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

On April 5-6, 2017, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is organizing the Greater Giving Summit in Seattle, Washington and Kunal has been invited for the event amongst 150 thought leaders, innovators and influencers from across the world who too will be a part of the summit.

Talking about the invite for the summit, Kunal said, “We are truly honoured to be invited to this summit. When we started off a couple of years back, we never imagined we would be on the radar of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.” He further added, “We are a team of young people that have come together at Ketto with a dream of making a positive impact on the world around us. This is a validation of our efforts.”