WOW! ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar and ‘Anari’ Saif Ali Khan will now come together for TV

They have given some popular potboilers in the 90s like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Yeh Dillagi and now the combo of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are all set to entertain the audience but not on the big screen. The two, who were last seen together in the 2008 YRF film Tashan as well as made a miniscule appearance in the end credits of the 2013 anthology Bombay Talkies, will make a comeback on the small screen as Akshay is all set to invite Saif as the first guest in his show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’.

Earlier we had reported that Akshay Kumar is making a comeback on the big screen after ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ with a comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. The show, which has now returned with its fifth season, will feature Akshay as the one of the super judges whereas Saif will be a part of the show only for one episode. Reports have it that the Tech rehearsals will start on Wednesday, September 13 whereas the episode with the two superstars will be shot on Thursday, September 14.

On the other hand, we hear that the episode will be a fun filled one that will take you back to the 90s as the makers are planning to cash in on the chemistry that the duo shared during that era. It is being said that some of the moments from their iconic films together will be recreated for the episode and the two will also shake a leg to the chartbuster title track of their film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Reportedly, the two of them, who have done about five films together, will even be sharing interesting anecdotes about their films.

As for the show ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, besides Akshay, it will also have popular comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and writer-actor Hussain Dalal as its mentors who are on a hunt to find the superstars of comedy and will be aired on Star Plus.