WOW! Katrina Kaif practicing to sit without a chair!

If there’s anything that everyone in the world wants to know, then, its the secret behind the gorgeous Katrina Kaif’s hourglass and curvaceous figure and how has she maintained that ever since the time she made her debut in Bollywood.

Well, even though we cannot let the ‘Kat’ out of the bag, what we can share is one of her fitness mantras that sees her remain fit and ravishing throughout. And that’s her gym sessions. And the lady to be thanked for Katrina Kaif’s gym sessions is none other than Yasmin Karachiwala, who is equally famous amongst other heroines like Alia Bhatt and gang. After having done the bunny-hop and swimming sessions, this time round, Katrina Kaif has literally shocked all her fans by achieving the almost impossible. She, with the help of Yasmin Karachiwala, was doing the knee length sit ups. Despite being not so easy as it looks like, Katrina Kaif literally kills it by her go-getter attitude. Katrina Kaif even posted a video of the same on the social media and captioned it as “Prep for those days when you can’t find a chair. please do it at the gym it’s very fun @yasminkarachiwala @rezaparkview””

On the films front, Katrina Kaif will soon be seen with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the much awaited Jagga Jasoos.