WOW!-Katrina-Kaif-to-launch-her-own-fashion-line

After various actresses have diversified from just acting and have launched their own enterprises be it in fashion or perfumes or for that matter even restaurant, we hear that yet another A-list actress is all set on following suit. If what we hear is true, then after Anushka Sharma launching her own fashion line, her co-star Katrina Kaif will soon be following with her own fashion line.

In fact, sources state that Katrina Kaif who has been busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai is on the verge of closing a deal with her partners. Once done, Katrina, who made her way to social networking sites earlier this year, will officially announce her foray into the world of fashion. Though further details of what exactly Katrina’s line will be are unknown, an official announcement could be made in the next few weeks, once the actress and her team finish the ﬁnal touches to the deal.

Back on the film front, Katrina Kaif has been busy with the Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai that is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, post which she will also be seen in the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Thugs of Hindostan. She will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s next which features her opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.