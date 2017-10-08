WOW! Katrina Kaif hires an agent in Hollywood?

It was considered that Indian actors can’t shine or make a mark in Hollywood. Naseeruddin Shah, Kabir Bedi, Mallika Sherawat, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Tabu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anupam Kher etc tried their luck in Hollywood but couldn’t become popular. On the other hand, Om Puri did get few roles while Irrfan Khan left a mark in some significant Hollywood flicks.

But it was Priyanka Chopra who changed the rules of the game. She began by launching her international singles and soon enough she bagged a TV show ‘Quantico’. The TV series has got three seasons till now and has made Priyanka a household name globally. She also had a key role in the Hollywood film Baywatch and is also working in two more films. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also debuted in Hollywood with the action flick xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. The film flopped but Deepika was noticed on a worldwide level and her chemistry with Vin Diesel was much talked about.

Inspired by Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone’s success, it seems that now Katrina Kaif has also developed Hollywood ambitions. As per reports, she has recently hired an agent in USA who has been instructed to find the actress some big films in the West. Looking at the way Deepika and Priyanka are making waves, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Katrina wants some of that western cake for herself as well. Moreover, she also has an advantage as her looks are quite international and she can slip into a character of any nationality. Her accented English will also prove beneficial.

In Bollywood meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is a part of some big budget films. Before 2017 ends, she’ll be seen in the Christmas extravaganza, Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the remake of her 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger and also features Salman Khan. Next year, she’ll be seen in the Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan, along with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Then in Christmas, she along with her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma will feature in Aanand L Rai’s untitled film.