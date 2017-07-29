WOW! Katrina Kaif to fly down for 2 days to prep for Aanand L Rai’s film

The stunning Katrina Kaif, who was recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos, is currently in Morocco filming for Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. Post that, she will fly to Abu Dhabi for the next schedule of the film. Amidst all this, Katrina Kaif will be making a 2 day pit stop in Mumbai to prep for Aanand L Rai’s film.

A source close to the actress said, “Katrina Kaif will be doing a quick workshop with Aanand L Rai, before she heads to Abu Dhabi for the shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai. She was willing to fly to Mumbai from Morocco just to prepare for her role.”

Even though the details of Katrina Kaif’s role in Aanand L. Rai’s film remains unknown so far, the fact remains that she is extremely excited about the role as it’s totally different from anything she has done before.

Besides Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rai’s untitled film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the main lead.