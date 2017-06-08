WOW! Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar come together for THIS project! Read the details here!

Readers may recall that, in the year 2013, Bollywood saw the release of Bombay Talkies, which was an anthology that celebrated the 100 years of Indian Cinema and consisted of four short films made by the ace film makers like Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. This time round, producer Ashi Dua is back again with the second instalment of the same.

Speaking about the project, Ashi Dua said that while it won’t be called for called Bombay Talkies 2 for sure, it has been tentatively called as Love And Lust. She said that, after she went back again to all the four directors (Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap) and they agreed to do the film. While all of the aforementioned short films would be surrounding around different equations of love and lust, none of the films will be a sequel to the original film.

While Zoya and Dibakar have already done shooting their films, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap are both busy with the scripting of their respective films. While Zoya Akhtar’s film will feature Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam and Rasika Duggal, Dibakar Banerjee’s film will feature Manisha Koirala in a never before role.

Love And Lust is expected to be released either by December this year or early next year. Watch this space for developments.