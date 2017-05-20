WOW! Kangna Ranaut to play a role of 80-year-old woman in her directorial debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Kangna Ranaut to play a role of 80-year

Kangna Ranaut might be surrounded with a lot of controversies. But, that doesn’t stop this ambitious actress who is all set to make her directorial debut next year. It doesn’t end here. The actress is all set to change her entire look for the film.

Kangna Ranaut is all set to play the role of an 80-year old woman in her directorial debut. The film titled Teju is a light-hearted story about a woman on the threshold of death but is still not ready to give up and leave the world. Speaking about the character, Kangna said that Teju is a warm, vibrant woman who is full of life and doesn’t want to feel old at all.

Kangna Ranaut asserted that she grew up in the presence of her great grandparents. By the time she was a toddler, they were already their 80s. So, talking about the film, she said that it will be inspired by someone she knew and loved dearly. The film will be more about how a woman is living her life to the fullest and the essence of existence.

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh herself, Kangna Ranaut will give a glimpse into her own life before she joined the film industry through this film. She added that the film will showcase Himachal life and culture through her film which has not been explored in the films yet. She will be producing the film under her newly launched production company, Manikarnika Films, which is a joint collaboration with Shailesh Singh. Teju will roll out in December 2017 and is targeting a 2018-end release.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

WOW! Anil Kapoor back in Hollywood to star in a web series

WOW! Anil Kapoor back in Hollywood to star in a…

OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput to BARE it all in Drive

OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput to BARE it all in Drive?

Sachin A Billion Dreams to be screened for the Indian Armed forces

Sachin: A Billion Dreams to be screened for the…

SHOCKING Neerja Bhanot's family takes legal action against Neerja makers

SHOCKING: Neerja Bhanot’s family takes…

Hansal Mehta finally breaks his silence on Apurva Asrani's allegations of Kangna Ranaut stealing his writing credit in Simran

Hansal Mehta finally breaks his silence on Apurva…

OMG! Arshad Warsi dubs for Johnny Depp in Hindi version of Pirates of the Caribbean Salazar's Revenge

OMG! Arshad Warsi dubs for Johnny Depp in Hindi…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification