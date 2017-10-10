WOW! Juhi Chawla to do voiceover for the devotional TV show ‘Sharanam – Safar Vishwas Ka’

Juhi Chawla might not be doing films at regular intervals but she is using her time well by getting involved with non-film work. Earlier this year, she started the #WarAgainstPlastic campaign and urged people to stop or lessen the use of plastic in order to save the environment. And now she’ll all set to lend her voice to a devotional TV show that will take viewers to popular religious destinations across the country. The show is named ‘Sharanam – Safar Vishwas Ka’ and will throw light on the rituals performed at various pilgrim centres, the history behind these rituals, the mythology associated with the temples and a lot more.

Juhi Chawla revealed that when she was away with her family in London a few months ago, her manager told her that the makers of ‘Sharanam – Safar Vishwas Ka’ are interested in having her on board. She was fascinated by the concept of the show which focuses on the positive energy of the religious places that draws people to these places. She also felt that it will be a great learning experience and would leave her enlightened.

Juhi Chawla then opened up that there’s a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva close to her Malabar Hill residence and it’s like a ritual for her to go there during the birthday of her children Jhanvi and Arjun and other significant such occasions. She also makes it a point to visit Kalighat temple in Kolkata whenever she goes to the City of Joy during the IPL season. Besides, she has also visited Vaishno Devi, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Somnath, Dwarka, Tirupati and Shirdi. However, not all experiences were pleasant for her. When she was a newcomer in films, Juhi Chawla revealed that she went to Tirupati with her hairdresser and makeup man. She stood in the paid queue for almost three-four years and when her turn came, the usher rudely pushed her away. She was so angry that she swore never to go back there in Tirupati. But once she became famous, she did go there twice.

Juhi then talked about in the power of prayers by sharing her personal experience. She narrated that she had a pet dog, Penny, and once she had to undergo a surgey. The vet categorically told Juhi Chawla and her family that he is unsure if the dog would make it through. A heartbroken Juhi then went running to a temple in Colaba but it was shot. She stood there still, prayed and cried her heart out. An hour later, she went back to the clinic and she was told that Penny was fine and could be taken home!

On the film front, Juhi was last seen in 2016 in the social drama Chalk N Duster, along with Shabana Azmi. This year, she did a web series, The Test Case, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, and co-starring Nimrat Kaur.