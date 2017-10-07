WOW! Juhi Chawla shoots a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled next

Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many actresses in his 25 year long career and he has a great bond with all of them. But his association with Juhi Chawla is something else. Both have collaborated in several films like Darr, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Ram Jaane, Yes Boss, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Paheli and Bhoothnath. And that’s not all. Both also collaborated and started their own film production company called Dreamz Unlimited. They produced three films in all – Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Asoka and Chalte Chalte – before the company was transformed and renamed as Red Chillies Entertainment. They then joined hands and bought the Indian Premiere League (IPL) team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

And now, both the actors are all set to come together and that too in a film. According to reports, Juhi Chawla will have a cameo in SRK’s next directed by Aanand L Rai. On Thursday October 5, the superstar was seen at the press conference and launch of his upcoming social TV show ‘TED Talks India – Nayi Soch’ at a five-star hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. After the event concluded, he shot with Juhi on the lawns of the same hotel where a set was erected. The reports also say that they shot the whole night and it wrapped up only in the wee hours of morning.

Juhi Chawla is not the only one to shoot a special appearance in this film. Just few days ago, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor also shot for cameos with Shah Rukh Khan. A few months ago, it was Salman Khan who also filmed for this movie.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, this untitled film features Shah Rukh Khan as a dwarf and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on Christmas 2018.