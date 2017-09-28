WOW!-Judwaa-2-goes-back-to-the-censors-with-voluntary-cuts

In this year of lean and mean box office business, it looks like producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is determined to crack the box office code. In what could be considered a novel polishing-up act the makers of Judwaa 2 have gone back to the censor board with voluntary cuts.

No, nothing that the censor board wanted out. But cuts that producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director David Dhawan thought would further tighten the pace of their supersonic-speeded comedy. Says a well-informed source, “Judwaa 2 went to the Censor Board twice. The first time, the censor board ordered 6 cuts including shots of Varun Dhawan playing the saxophone in the guise of Lord Krishna, a crotch-grabbing shot, shots of liquor bottles and random risqué words. But then the Judwaa team returned to the CBFC with voluntary cuts as they wanted to make the film slicker.”

CBFC rules stipulate that any change after censor certification must be brought to the CBFC’s notice as the certification becomes invalid if even a frame is removed or added. Says a source, “The Judwaa team went back to the CBFC with random cuts which they made to ensure a watertight narration. The film is now 2 hours and 27 minutes long.”