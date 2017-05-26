WOW! Jism 2 couple Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda all set to come together

Sunny Leone who made her Bollywood debut opposite Randeep Hooda is all set to reunite with her first co-star. This time around it is not for a film but for an endorsement of an apparel brand.

The Middle East based Splash, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassadors for its Dubai audience, have now roped in Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda as the face of the same for their publicity campaign in India. The two have apparently even wrapped up an indoor photoshoot today. From what we hear, the officials wanted to rekindle the crackling chemistry the two portrayed in their film Jism 2.

For the TVC of the same brand, they have decided to shoot the ad campaign at picturesque locales across Middle East including Jumeira Beach. Furthermore, from what we hear the two of them have already started shooting for the same.

On the film front, Randeep Hooda is currently making appearances in his bearded avatar owing to the Rajkumar Santoshi film Sargarhi in which he plays a Sikh warrior.