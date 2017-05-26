Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.05.2017 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Baahubali 2 Meri Pyaari Bindu Half Girlfriend
follow us on

WOW! Jism 2 couple Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda all set to come together

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Jism 2 couple Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda all set to come together

Sunny Leone who made her Bollywood debut opposite Randeep Hooda is all set to reunite with her first co-star. This time around it is not for a film but for an endorsement of an apparel brand.

The Middle East based Splash, which has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassadors for its Dubai audience, have now roped in Sunny Leone and Randeep Hooda as the face of the same for their publicity campaign in India. The two have apparently even wrapped up an indoor photoshoot today. From what we hear, the officials wanted to rekindle the crackling chemistry the two portrayed in their film Jism 2.

For the TVC of the same brand, they have decided to shoot the ad campaign at picturesque locales across Middle East including Jumeira Beach. Furthermore, from what we hear the two of them have already started shooting for the same.

On the film front, Randeep Hooda is currently making appearances in his bearded avatar owing to the Rajkumar Santoshi film Sargarhi in which he plays a Sikh warrior.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

SCOOP Deepika Padukone to star in Badlapur 2

SCOOP: Deepika Padukone to star in Badlapur 2?

Sonakshi Sinha to star in the sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi

Sonakshi Sinha to star in the sequel to Happy…

Rajkummar Rao dressed up as Shiva for the poster of Behen Hogi Teri creates legal trouble

SHOCKING: Rajkummar Rao dressed up as Shiva for…

Bad news for Judi Dench’s fans as she isn’t coming to India

Bad news for Judi Dench’s fans as she isn’t…

Revealed Prabhas' next will be shot in Mumbai

Revealed: Prabhas’ next will be shot in…

This is how Aamir Khan reacted after watching Sachin A Billion Dreams news

This is how Aamir Khan reacted after watching…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification