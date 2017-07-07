WOW! This is what Jeetendra gifted his daughter Ekta Kapoor" />

Popularly known as ‘Jumping Jack’, Jeetendra recently celebrated his 75th birthday lavishly few months ago. Meanwhile his daughter and TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor continues to rule the small screen with shows like Naagin and has also ventured into the world of web series. While we have seen the entire Kapoor family bonding time and again during occasions, now we hear about a special birthday gift that the proud father gave his daughter.

Reportedly, Jeetendra’s new gift is a beautiful flat for his daughter Ekta Kapoor which is located in a plush locality in SoBo for the producer’s birthday on June 7. Talking about the flat, we hear that it is a sprawling 2,500 sqft, 3BHK located on the 45th floor with an approximate value of Rs. 12 to 13 crores. What is even intriguing is the view from this luxurious project in Worli, which is that of the Arabian Sea. The project in question is an upcoming colony of three high-rises situated on a 4.5 acre plot.

From business tycoons to politicians, many A-listers of the country seem to have invested in the said project.

Talking about films, Ekta Kapoor recently was in news for turning distributor for the much controversial film Lipstick Under My Burkha, after the film faced a long battle with the censors. Last she produced the film Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.