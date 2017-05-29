Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.05.2017 | 9:32 PM IST

WOW! Ishaqzaade couple Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to reunite after 5 years for Dibakar Banerjee’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
It was five years ago when Arjun Kapoor made his big debut with Ishaqzaade which got him appreciation from both the critics and the audience. At the time, Parineeti Chopra was just a one movie old in the industry and this film was her big break as the lead actress. Parineeti Chopra had even won a special mention for her role in the film at the 60th National Film Awards.

Now, it has been learned that the Ishaqzaade couple, who had won audience’s hearts with fiery chemistry, will be reuniting after 5 years. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor will be starring in Dibakar Banerjee’s next film that will be an action-romance. According to a source, the film was in pipeline for over six months.

Arjun Kapoor and Dibakar had a meeting for the first narration in the month of November in 2016. The source revealed that Arjun loved the script and gave his nod to the project. But, he had not signed the project yet as Dibakar was still penning down the final draft and wanted Parineeti Chopra on board as the lead actress. By January, both the actors gave their nod to the film.

Speaking about the character, Arjun Kapoor, reportedly, will be playing a role of a Haryanvi police inspector in the film. Parineeti’s character has been kept under wraps. But, it has been learned that she won’t have a girl next door image. She will begin prep for her character in the month of June. The film will have a dark and gritty plot set in North India.

As Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are buddies in real life too, it will be good see to them onscreen after a long time. The film is expected to roll out later this year.

