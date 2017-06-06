Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

WOW! Hrithik Roshan to mentor IIT aspirants in Vikas Bahl’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Hrithik Roshan to mentor IIT aspirants in Vikas Bahl's next

The last few days have seen the results declaration of examinations like SSC and HSC. Even though many of the students from science stream attempt the prestigious IIT JEE entrance exam, there are only a few who manage to crack them. Speaking of IIT JEE and its results, there is one man whose coaching has repeatedly produced toppers in IIT JEE exams. The man is none other than the elusive Anand Kumar, who runs the famed `Super 30′ program for the students in Patna.

The good news is that, Hrithik Roshan will be soon seen portraying the role of the mathematical wizard Anand Kumar in an upcoming film (that’s tentatively titled Super 30), which is to be directed by Vikas Bahl. Reports state that, after Hrithik Roshan’s return from his US trip with his kids, he will directly dive into prepping up for the said film. For the uninitiated, Anand Kumar happens to be the selfless Mathematical genius from Patna who grooms 30 of the economically backward students for the IIT-JEE exams and has achieved cent per cent success rate so far.

Watch this space for developments.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a movie based on Sanjaya Baru’s book 'The Accidental Prime Minister’

WOW! Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a…

Salman Khan becomes NOTALGIC about his father Salim Khan. Here’s the reason

Salman Khan becomes NOSTALGIC about his father…

Salman Khan has a MESSAGE for all the illegal racers. Here it is news

Salman Khan has a MESSAGE for all the illegal…

KriArj Entertainment gets Girish Johar on board, expands foray into global distribution & marketing

KriArj Entertainment gets Girish Johar on board,…

Pugilist Vijender Singh joins the Bankchors for a rap knockout

Pugilist Vijender Singh joins the Bankchors for a…

SHOCKING Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber dragged to court over non completion of film

SHOCKING: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber dragged to…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification