WOW! Hrithik Roshan to mentor IIT aspirants in Vikas Bahl’s next

The last few days have seen the results declaration of examinations like SSC and HSC. Even though many of the students from science stream attempt the prestigious IIT JEE entrance exam, there are only a few who manage to crack them. Speaking of IIT JEE and its results, there is one man whose coaching has repeatedly produced toppers in IIT JEE exams. The man is none other than the elusive Anand Kumar, who runs the famed `Super 30′ program for the students in Patna.

The good news is that, Hrithik Roshan will be soon seen portraying the role of the mathematical wizard Anand Kumar in an upcoming film (that’s tentatively titled Super 30), which is to be directed by Vikas Bahl. Reports state that, after Hrithik Roshan’s return from his US trip with his kids, he will directly dive into prepping up for the said film. For the uninitiated, Anand Kumar happens to be the selfless Mathematical genius from Patna who grooms 30 of the economically backward students for the IIT-JEE exams and has achieved cent per cent success rate so far.

