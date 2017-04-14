WOW! Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha to set the stage on fire in Durban

We all were aware that Sonakshi Sinha is already gearing up for her Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan. Now reportedly, the actress will be prepping for a performance for yet another tour and this time she will be heading to Durban.

Sonakshi Sinha, who will also be wrapping up Da-Bangg tour early in order to promote her forthcoming film Noor, will now get an opportunity to fulfil her fan moment with her favourite star Hrithik Roshan. The actress had expressed her love for the actor when the two shared the stage in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

Her forthcoming Durban concert titled ‘A Night With Stars Reloaded’ will not only see the actress perform but it will also include Hrithik Roshan and Madhuri Dixit putting up glitzy and glamorous acts.

From what we hear, the rehearsals for the same will kick start soon. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha who is tending to a wrist injury will be choreographing steps accordingly so that her swelling doesn’t aggravate.