WOW! Gauri Khan to design exclusive Halloween bash for Cirque

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan launched her own design store, she has been making news with her designs for celebrity homes and restaurants. Well, now we hear that the ace interior designer is all set to add yet another feather to her hat, as she has been roped in to design the set for a Halloween bash that is being organized by London based Cirque Le Soir.

While the said bash will be a rather exclusive event that will be held at a five star in Mumbai on October 27, we hear that the same is being organized by Universal Entertainment. If that wasn’t all, it is also being reported that the ballroom for the Halloween bash will feature a fusion of heaven, hell and everything in between. Commenting on the same Gauri Khan added that it will be a stunning and dramatic set that will go along with Cirque’s approach to entertainment.