WOW! Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha blessed with boy on August 11

Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha have all the reasons to celebrate. The couple has been blessed with their second child, a boy. The couple have named the child Azarius Fardeen Khan. The baby was born yesterday on August 11.

It was Fardeen Khan who took to Twitter to announce about this joyous occasion. “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017,” wrote Fardeen Khan.

Fardeen Khan married yesteryear actress Mumtaz’s daughter Natasha in December 2005. The two also have a four-year old daughter named Diani Isabella Khan. When Natasha was five months pregnant, Fardeen Khan had revealed that he’s on top of the moon. He also added that becoming a father is the greatest responsibility in life and if one is ready for it, then one shouldn’t bring life to this world. Moreover, Fardeen Khan had emphasized that he always wanted two children and Diani is looking forward to have a sibling.

Fardeen Khan and his family are based in London and he had assured that he would get Natasha to Mumbai after the monsoons. The couple were facing some medical challenges due to which they shifted to London on a temporary basis. They plan to shift permanently back to Mumbai next year and they are doing so in that particular month so that Diani’s schooling won’t be affected. Lastly, he assured that he’s missing working on films and would sign a movie soon. His last film Dulha Mil Gaya released way back in 2010.