WOW! Farah Khan to host a rocking bash for Ed Sheeran tonight

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is all set to have a rocking concert tomorrow at Mumbai. As expected, there’s a lot of excitement about his stint in India, especially among Bollywood fraternity members. Usually, when such legends are in the city, a Bollywood star hosts a party for that person. For Ed Sheeran, it’s Farah Khan who has taken the initiative.

As per reports, Farah Khan will be hosting a lavish rooftop party at her residence in Andheri tonight. Initially, she thought of throwing the party at a suburban five-star hotel. But later, she thought of giving the party a personal touch. Hence, she decided to host it at her house itself. Farah Khan’s parties are known for its lip-smacking food. Ed Sheeran’s bash will be no exception. It has been reported that special chefs have been flown down from Hyderabad to prepare mutton biryani and chicken tikka, among other Indian delicacies.

As for the guestlist, prominent Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora are expected to attend this memorable bash. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to drop by, that too well-past midnight, just like he does usually. The party however will begin early as Ed Sheeran reportedly wants to be well-rested before his gig tomorrow. After his concert on Sunday evening, Ed is expected to go to Antilia, the posh residence of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, for the after party.

This is the second visit of Ed Sheeran in Mumbai. The last time he came in 2015, he had befriended Farah Khan who had then taken him to the residence of the Bachchans. Ed met a lot of celebrities out there like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Hrithik Roshan, etc.

Earlier this year, Justin Bieber had a rocking concert in May during which he shocked everyone with his list of requirements. It included 10 luxury sedans, Jacuzzi backstage etc among other demands. In comparison, Ed Sheeran’s list was modest. He simply asked for bottles of fruit juice, beer, honey, plate of fresh vegetables and fruits etc. His only major demand was a special peri peri sauce that had to be sourced from Singapore.