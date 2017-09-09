WOW! Emraan Hashmi raises Rs. 15 lakh in three days for poor cancer patients

Emraan Hashmi’s life was going great but in 2014, he faced an unexpected problem. His 4 year old son Ayaan was diagnosed with Wilms tumour, a rare cancer that affects kidneys. Thankfully, his brave son won in the fight against the deadly disease.

The experience has been an eye-opener for Emraan Hashmi and he is trying his best to spread awareness about cancer. He penned a book on his experience titled ‘The Kiss Of Life ‘ How A Superhero & My Son Defeated Cancer’ that was immensely loved. And now Emraan Hashmi has joined hands with an NGO to raise funds amounting to Rs. 1 crore. The money will be used for those who come from low income groups. The campaign has been named ‘1 Small Step For Cancer’ and was kicked off on September 6.

Emraan Hashmi remarked that he was fortunate since he had access to the best medical facilities to treat his son. But not everybody has that privilege. The actor said that he was shocked to learn that 4 out of 10 children from poor families suffering from cancer leave their treatment mid-way in India, due to lack of funds. He feels that every child should get complete treatment and live a better life and hence the campaign will build an emergency fund. It would help up to 1,000 children survive cancer. He also said that his aim is to reduce midway abandonment rates and ensure that the child gets complete treatment.

Emraan Hashmi’s endeavour has started on a superb note. Within three days, the initiative managed to collect Rs 15 lakh. At this rate, the actor would surely fulfil his target of collecting Rs 1 crore in a month’s time.

Emraan Hashmi recently had a release, Baadshaho, that did well at the box office. He’ll soon start work on his production Captain Nawab.