WOW! Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta to recreate THIS yesteryear’s hit song in Baadshaho

The recent times have seen Bollywood films recreating yesteryear’s hit tracks and incorporating it in the films. Examples to this stand in the form of ‘Laila Main Laila’ (Raees), ‘Humma Humma’ (OK Jaanu), Saara Zamaana (Kaabil), Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho) and many others. This trend continues with the Ajay Devgn’s much awaited action thriller Baadshaho.

The film will feature the yesteryear hit track ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ from the Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor cult film Deewar. The song is picturised on Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta. Sources close to the unit say that, the said track was shot recently during the Rajasthan schedule and is a delight to watch.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta, Baadshaho also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Ileana D’Cruz in the lead roles. This Milan Luthria directed film is slated for release on September 1 this year.