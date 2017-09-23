Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.09.2017 | 6:35 PM IST

WOW! Ekta Kapoor receives ‘Top Business Leader’ award for the third time in a row

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ekta-Kapoor-receives

From being the Czarina of Indian television and being a producer who changed the game to now being the only woman entrepreneur to bring a revolutionary change on the digital platform, Ekta Kapoor is truly a force to reckon with.

Hence it comes as no surprise that the Balaji head honcho was awarded the ‘Top Business Leader’ award at Business Today’s Most Powerful Women in Indian Business Awards. This makes Ekta Kapoor the recipient of the award for the third consecutive year.

Every year, Business Today highlights the remarkable stories of India’s foremost woman leaders in business, shortlisting not more than 25 women from different walks of life and celebrating their achievements.

Ekta Kapoor joined the likes of other powerful businesswomen including Arundhati Bhattacharya, Nita Ambani, Anita Dongre, Kaku Nakhate, Geetu Verma etc.

On the occasion said Ekta Kapoor, “I’m truly humbled to receive this award. It’s encouraging and empowering to be a part of such a prestigious platform.”

