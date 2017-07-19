WOW! Dhanush to star with Uma Thurman in his Hollywood debut

South actor Dhanush it seems is not satisfied after making a mark in Bollywood. The actor has now gone to Hollywood and is about to complete the first film out there called The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir. Dhanush has completed a substantial portion of the film and is now filming for the last schedule in the wonderful city of Paris in France. This bit of information came to light after Dhanush tweeted posted a picture of himself clicked at the top of the Eiffel Tower. The caption made it clear that the film’s shoot is on its last leg. “And the #fakir reaches his last stop ! #paris #ontopofeiffeltower” was the accompanying text with the picture.

The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is based on the novel ‘The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Wardrobe’, written by Romain Puertolas. Dhanush plays the fakir, named Ajatshatru, who arrives in Paris to track down his father, whom he has never seen before, after the demise of his mother. While his search, he falls in love, meets a Hollywood star and also gets embroiled in gang wars. Along with Dhanush, Hollywood actors like Uma Thurman, Alexandra Daddario and Barkhad Abdi are also a part of the cast. The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir is directed by Ken Scott. Nicolas Errera has composed the music, with two Hindi songs being composed by Amit Trivedi.

Apart from The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his Tamil action comedy VIP 2, the sequel to the much loved 2014 film VIP. It marks the return of Kajol to Tamil cinema. Amala Paul too features in this film, which is scripted and directed by Dhanush’s wife Soundarya Rajinikanth. VIP 2 will also release in Hindi as Lalkar.