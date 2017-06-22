Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.06.2017 | 12:40 PM IST

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
WOW! After choreography and direction, Remo Dsouza adds one more feather in his cap! Find out more!

After having started off from humble beginnings as a choreographer, Remo Dsouza gradually moved onto filmmaking. The resultant were films like ABCD and ABCD 2, which had its makers ‘dance’ all the way to the banks.

After having successfully established himself as a choreographer and director, Remo Dsouza will now be seen as an actor in a children’s film. Speaking about the film, Remo Dsouza said even though he had been approached many times to act, he did not like the scripts. He added that even though acting was not his cup of tea, the children were the reason for him to say yes to act in the children’s film. The other details of the said film have been kept under the wraps.

Remo Dsouza added that he would never shift his focus from choreography and filmmaking. On the other films’ front, Remo Dsouza will be soon directing superstar Salman Khan in a film which was about a father-daughter relationship. Reports have it that, Salman Khan has already started taking professional dance training for the said film. As for the film’s leading lady, Remo Dsouza remained tight-lipped without divulging the name.

