Wow! Celina Jaitly is pregnant and expecting twins again

Although there are slim chances of Celina Jaitly returning to Bollywood, the former actress has been in the news for her work towards the LGBTQ community. The actress however is thrilled to share the news of her second pregnancy and is expected to deliver twins again.

Celina Jaitly, who is married to entrepreneur Peter Hag, is in her second trimester and the former Bollywood actress is super thrilled about the arrival of her babies. However, when she had been for sonography, the couple was quite taken aback when they were told that they would be having twins again. Readers may recall that Celina and Peter are already proud parents of twins Winston and Viraaj.

Talking about the news, Celina revealed that during her ultrasound test, her husband Peter had asked the doctor if it was twins and the doctor confirmed the same. Whilst they were taken aback initially, the couple later on expressed that they were exhilarated by the news and Celina also added that she truly believes that they are the chosen one and also exclaimed about how much they love kids.

Abiding by her mother’s advice, Celina also believes that there is no perfect way to be a good mother or father but there are million ways to be a good parent. She also asserted about the way her husband is supportive and how he has been giving his 100 percent being a dedicated father. She also stated that she feels more patient, complete and sexier than ever.

On the work front, Celina Jaitly mentioned that she will soon return to India for shooting an ad campaign. Besides this, she is also working on a book that will release next year but she hasn’t divulged any plans of returning to Bollywood.