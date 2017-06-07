Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2017 | 7:30 PM IST

WOW! Boman Irani plays Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in his next and he reveals all about it

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Boman Irani is all set to play Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in National Award-winning filmmaker Brahmanand Singh’s next, titled Jhalki. “It’s a film about a little girl looking for her brother who is missing, while working as a child labourer. I canned my portions in a few days. Kailash Satyarthi is a person every Indian should be proud of. Boman shares his fond memories. “I shot at Mirzapur, it was 47 degrees. It’s a wonderful realization to go there and understand the problems of people in different parts of the country go through.”

Boman recalled that he barely had time before he started shooting for this role. He maintained that portraying the character isn’t all about imitating Satyarthi’s voice or his way of speaking. “It’s about understanding his beautiful way with children. He is so fearless while carrying out rescue operations. At the same time, with the kids, he was like a child himself. You take the spirit of the person instead of resorting to mimicry. Watching him with (Pakistani activist) Malala Yousafzai (they were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize together in 2014), seeing them refer to each other like they were a father-daughter duo was humbling,” Boman added admitting that he hasn’t met Satyarthi yet but he had his director Brahmanand Singh promise him to arrange a meeting.

Kailash Satyarthi is a child’s rights and education advocate and an activist against child labour. He founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan in 1980 and has worked towards protecting the rights of more than 83,000 children from 144 countries.

